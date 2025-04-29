Jaguars part ways with assistant G.M. Ethan Waugh

The Jaguars have made a post-draft change to their personnel department.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that assistant G.M. Ethan Waugh will not remain with the team for the 2025 season. Waugh also served as the interim G.M. after Trent Baalke was fired earlier this year.

Waugh interviewed for the permanent job that eventually went to James Gladstone. Parting ways with Waugh is part of Gladstone’s effort to reshape the department to his liking.

Waugh was hired by the Jaguars in 2022 and also worked with Baalke during Baalke’s time as the General Manager of the 49ers.