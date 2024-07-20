 Skip navigation
Jaguars place Arik Armstead on PUP list

  
Published July 20, 2024 01:10 PM

Newly arrived Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead is not ready to go for the start of training camp.

Armstead was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list today, the team announced.

The 30-year-old Armstead has played his entire NFL career with the 49ers, who released him in March. He signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Jaguars two days after the 49ers cut him.

Last year Armstead missed five games with foot and knee injuries, but he returned for the end of the season and started all three postseason games for the 49ers.