Jaguars place Gabe Davis on IR, activate Keilan Robinson

Now on their bye week, the Jaguars have made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday.

Jacksonville announced the team has placed receiver Gabe Davis on injured reserve and activated rookie running back Keilan Robinson off of IR.

Davis suffered a season-ending meniscus tear during Sunday’s loss to the Lions.

Davis ends the 2024 season with 20 receptions for 239 yards with two touchdowns.

Robinson was selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft but suffered a toe injury in late July, going on IR when the team reduced its roster to 53 players. His 21-day practice window was opened on Oct. 30.