Jaguars place Trevor Lawrence on injured reserve

It looks like Trevor Lawrence’s 2024 season has come to an end.

The Jaguars announced they’ve placed Lawrence on injured reserve, which means he is out for at least four games with only five games left in the season.

Lawrence suffered a concussion on Sunday when linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair hit him as he was sliding during the second quarter.

The No. 1 pick of the 2021 draft, Lawrence could, in theory, come back for the final week of the season. But running back Travis Etienne somewhat let the cat out of the bag when he was speaking to reporters earlier on Wednesday.

“We’ll be here holding it down for you and wait ’til you get back next year,” Etienne said, via Demetrius Harvey of Jacksonville.com.

The Jaguars are 2-8 in Lawrence’s starts in 2024. He’s completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 2,045 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

With Lawrence sidelined, Mac Jones is expected to start for Jacksonville. In five appearances with two starts this year, Jones has completed 62 percent of his throws for 512 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.