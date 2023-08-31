Jaguars put DaVon Hamilton on injured reserve

Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Hamilton has been sidelined with a back injury since the middle of March and the team placed him on injured reserve on Thursday. Offensive lineman Cooper Hodges also went on the list while defensive lineman Angelo Blackson and offensive lineman Blake Hance both signed with the team.

Hamilton was on track to start up front for the Jaguars, so his loss will require the team to do some shuffling up front.

In addition to those moves, the Jaguars signed four players to the practice squad, including tight end Josh Pederson. Pederson is also the son of head coach Doug Pederson.

Defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, safety Ayo Oyelola, and defensive lineman Tommy Togiai are the other new practice squad members.