Jaguars release QB C.J. Beathard, set initial 53-man roster

The Jaguars have announced all of the moves they made to get down to 53 players and they include one that settled the question of their backup quarterback.

Mac Jones and C.J. Beathard were battling for the job this summer and Jones is the only one who has made it through cutdown day. Beathard has been released with an injury settlement — he’s been dealing with a groin injury — on Tuesday.

The Jaguars have taken advantage of a rule change allowing two players to be designated for return if they go on injured reserve on cutdown day. Running back Keilan Robinson and safety Andrew Wingard can both return during the regular season.

Safety Tashaun Gipson has been placed on the suspended list and the team has waived or released tight end Shawn Bowman, cornerback Christian Braswell, running back Gary Brightwell, wide receiver Josh Cephus, defensive end D.J. Coleman, wide receiver Elijah Cooks, cornerback Erick Hallett, running back Jalen Jackson, offensive guard Steven Jones, quarterback E.J. Perry, safety Josh Proctor, wide receiver Austin Trammell, offensive lineman Darryl Williams, tight end Patrick Murtagh, safety Adrian Amos, tight end Josiah Deguara, safety Terrell Edmunds, cornerback Tre Flowers, defensive end Joe Graziano, offensive lineman Blake Hance, linebacker Tanner Muse, cornerback Amani Oruwariye and offensive lineman Tyler Shatley.

Shatley was the longest-tenured Jaguar after joining the team in 2014 while Braswell and Hallett were both 2023 draft picks by the team.