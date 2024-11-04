 Skip navigation
Jaguars release Tashaun Gipson, place Cooper Hodges on IR

  
Published November 4, 2024 04:30 PM

The Jaguars have made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

Jacksonville has released safety Tashaun Gipson and placed offensive lineman Cooper Hodges on injured reserve.

Gipson, 34, had rejoined the Jaguars in August after he was suspended for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy. But he has not been reinstated.

Last season, he recorded 60 total tackles with an interception and three passes defensed for the 49ers.

Hodges was carted off the field on Sunday with a significant right leg injury. A seventh-round pick in 2023, Hodges appeared in nine games this year with one start.