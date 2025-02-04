 Skip navigation
Jaguars request interview with James Gladstone for G.M.

  
Published February 4, 2025 12:14 PM

The Jaguars have another candidate for their General Manager vacancy.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jacksonville has put in a request to interview Rams director of scouting strategy James Gladstone.

Gladstone has spent his entire NFL career with the Rams, working his way up in the team’s scouting department. He works directly with General Manager Les Snead in the planning and execution of the club’s day-to-day scouting processes.

New Jaguars head coach Liam Coen crossed paths with Gladstone with the Rams. Coen was with Los Angeles in various roles from 2018-2020 and in 2022.

On Monday, Jacksonville named Hall of Fame offensive lineman Tony Boselli the team’s executive vice president of football operations. The new G.M. will work closely with Boselli and Coen to lead the franchise.