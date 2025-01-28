 Skip navigation
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Jaguars request interview with Panthers defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley

  
Published January 28, 2025 04:41 PM

The Jaguars have identified another candidate for the defensive coordinator position on Liam Coen’s staff.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Jags have requested an interview with Panthers defensive passing game coordinator Jonathan Cooley.

Cooley has spent the last two seasons in Carolina and he was on the Rams’ staff for three years before heading to Charlotte. Coen was also coaching for the Rams in two of the seasons that Cooley spent in Los Angeles.

Both men also worked with Rams defensive pass game coordinator and head coach Aubrey Pleasant, who has interviewed with the Jaguars. Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Vikings defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, and Packers linebackers coach Anthony Campanile have also interviewed with Jacksonvile.