Jaguars restructure contracts of Patrick Mekari, Eric Murray

The Jaguars cleared some cap space ahead of next week’s start to free agency.

They have restructured the contracts of right guard Patrick Mekari and safety Eric Murray. Spotrac reports that the two moves have cleared more than $10 million off the cap in Jacksonville.

Mekari joined the Jaguars last year and started 14 games in his first season with the team. He came as a free agent after starting 53 games across the offensive line in Baltimore.

Murray is also heading into his second season with the Jags. The former Chief, Brown and Texan had 54 tackles, an interception, a sack and a forced fumble in 12 appearances.