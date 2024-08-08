Jaguars rule out Arik Armstead, seven other injured players for preseason game

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said last week that defensive lineman Arik Armstead was close to returning. Armstead, though, remains at least another week from taking the field for the first time this summer, Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Armstead remains on the team’s active/physically unable to perform list while working his way back from offseason knee surgery.

The Jaguars play the Chiefs in their first preseason game, and Pederson ruled out Armstead and seven other injured players.

Offensive linemen Anton Harrison (concussion), Ezra Cleveland (heel) and Steven Jones (ankle), running back Keilan Robinson (calf), defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson (ankle) and safeties Andrew Wingard (knee) and Darnell Savage (shoulder) will join Armstead on the sideline for the game.

The Jaguars will hold joint practices with the Buccaneers next week before their Week 2 preseason game.