Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jaguars scrap final OTA for team paintball

  
Published June 8, 2023 06:58 AM
June 8, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review the plans for the Jaguars’ new stadium, question where the funding will come from and discuss if there’s a possibility the team moves to London instead.

The Jaguars were supposed to have a final Organized Team Activity practice on Thursday. Instead, the team will be organizing for a different activity.

The Jaguars have announced that the OTA session has been canceled, and that team paintball will occur instead .

The last time we caught wind of a team opting for paintball happened in 2017, when the Colts did it.

“[The idea was] team building, camaraderie — instead I got bunch of welts ,” coach Chuck Pagano said at the time. “I was praying, down on my hands and knees, nobody turn an ankle.”

It could have been worse. A decade earlier, Washington rookie safety LaRon Landry was shot in the crotch . On purpose .