Jaguars sign DE Joe Gaziano, release DE Rasheem Green

  
Published August 16, 2024 04:26 PM

The Jaguars announced a pair of roster moves on Friday afternoon.

They have signed defensive end Joe Gaziano as a free agent. Defensive end Rasheem Green was released from the 90-man roster in a corresponding move.

Gaziano appeared in two games for the Falcons last season and made two tackles. He spent his first three seasons with the Chargers and had 22 tackles and a sack in 21 appearances.

Green signed with the Jaguars late last month and had one tackle in their first preseason game. He’s played 86 career regular season games with the Seahawks, Texans, and Bears since entering the league as a 2018 third-round pick in Seattle.