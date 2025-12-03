 Skip navigation
Jaguars sign DL Matt Dickerson to their active roster

  
Published December 3, 2025 10:43 AM

The Jaguars announced an addition to their active roster on Wednesday.

They signed defensive lineman Matt Dickerson off of their practice squad. Dickerson has appeared in three games as a temporary elevation already this season.

Dickerson had two tackles while seeing time on defense and special teams in those appearances. He has played in 40 other games for the Dolphins, Chiefs, Falcons, and Titans since the start of the 2018 season. He has 44 career tackles.

There was no need for a corresponding move beacause the Jaguars waived wide receiver Austin Trammell earlier this week. They also announced that Trammell has returned to their practice squad on Wednesday.