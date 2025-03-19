 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars sign former Eagles offensive lineman Fred Johnson

  
Published March 19, 2025 10:35 AM

The Jaguars are adding some depth to their offensive line.

Offensive tackle Fred Johnson will sign a one-year deal in Jacksonville, his agent told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It will be a homecoming for the 6-foot-7, 326-pound Johnson, who was born and raised in Florida and played his college football for the Gators. Originally an undrafted rookie with the Steelers in 2019, Johnson also played for the Bengals and Buccaneers before signing with the Eagles’ practice squad during the 2022 season and playing in Philadelphia since then.

Last year Johnson played in all 17 games with six starts for the Eagles in the regular season, and then played in all four postseason games as well. Now he’ll compete for a job in Jacksonville.