Jaguars sign former Eagles offensive lineman Fred Johnson

The Jaguars are adding some depth to their offensive line.

Offensive tackle Fred Johnson will sign a one-year deal in Jacksonville, his agent told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It will be a homecoming for the 6-foot-7, 326-pound Johnson, who was born and raised in Florida and played his college football for the Gators. Originally an undrafted rookie with the Steelers in 2019, Johnson also played for the Bengals and Buccaneers before signing with the Eagles’ practice squad during the 2022 season and playing in Philadelphia since then.

Last year Johnson played in all 17 games with six starts for the Eagles in the regular season, and then played in all four postseason games as well. Now he’ll compete for a job in Jacksonville.