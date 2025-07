Jacksonville’s 2025 draft class is officially under contract.

The Jaguars announced on Thursday that fourth-round pick Jack Kiser has signed his four-year rookie deal.

Kiser, a linebacker, was selected at No. 107 overall out of Notre Dame.

That means all nine of Jacksonville’s draftees, starting with receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, are ready to go for training camp. The Jaguars’ official rookie report date is July 19, with veterans set to report on July 22.