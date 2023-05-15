 Skip navigation
Jaguars sign Latavious Brini, cut Jayson Ademilola

  
Published May 15, 2023 11:02 AM

The Jaguars announced a few roster moves on Monday afternoon.

In addition to confirming the signing of wide receiver Jacob Harris to their 90-man roster, the team also announced that they have signed safety Latavious Brini and waived defensive lineman Jayon Ademilola.

Brini played in 30 games for Georgia and helped them to a national title before transferring to Arkansas for the 2022 season. He had 55 tackles, four tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries during his lone season with the Razorbacks. He had 50 tackles, six tackles for loss, and an interception while at Georgia.

Ademilola signed with the Jags after going undrafted out of Notre Dame in April.