Jaguars sign LB Branson Combs to 53-man roster

The Jaguars have officially made a pair of roster moves.

Jacksonville confirmed the release of veteran defensive tackle Khalen Saunders on Thursday — a move that was reported earlier in the day.

Saunders is subject to waivers as a released veteran after the trading deadline.

To fill Saunders’ spot on the roster, the Jaguars have signed linebacker Branson Combs to the active roster off the club’s practice squad.

Combs has appeared in a pair of games for the Jaguars this season, playing 32 special teams snaps.