Jaguars sign OL Jerome Carvin, RB Kevin Harris

The Jaguars announced a handful of roster moves on Tuesday morning.

They signed offensive lineman Jerome Carvin and running back Kevin Harris. Wide receiver Darius Lassiter and defensive lineman Eli Mostaert were waived to open space for the new arrivals.

Carvin spent time on the Jaguars’ practice squad last year and has also had stints with the Chiefs, Bears, and Patriots after going undrafted in 2023. Carvin played guard and center while playing for Tennessee in college.

Harris was a 2022 sixth-round pick in New England and appeared in nine games over his first two NFL seasons. He ran 34 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns while catching three passes for 58 yards.