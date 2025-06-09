Jaguars sign P Logan Cooke to four-year extension

The Jaguars are keeping their punter around for several more years.

Jacksonville announced on Monday that the club has signed Logan Cooke to a four-year contract extension.

Cooke, 29, was a seventh-round pick in 2018 and has punted in 112 games for Jacksonville ever since. He’s averaged 47.4 yards per punt with a net average of 43.6 yards in his career. Cooke’s net average is the highest in league history since the NFL began tracking the stat in 1976.

Cooke was a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2024, having averaged 49.4 yards per punt with a net average of 44.8 yards.