 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
Packers reportedly will release Alexander

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans
nbc_pft_alexander_250609.jpg
Packers reportedly will release Alexander

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars sign P Logan Cooke to four-year extension

  
Published June 9, 2025 02:56 PM

The Jaguars are keeping their punter around for several more years.

Jacksonville announced on Monday that the club has signed Logan Cooke to a four-year contract extension.

Cooke, 29, was a seventh-round pick in 2018 and has punted in 112 games for Jacksonville ever since. He’s averaged 47.4 yards per punt with a net average of 43.6 yards in his career. Cooke’s net average is the highest in league history since the NFL began tracking the stat in 1976.

Cooke was a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2024, having averaged 49.4 yards per punt with a net average of 44.8 yards.