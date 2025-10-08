Jaguars sign RB Cody Schrader

The Jaguars waived running back Cody Schrader before facing the Chiefs on Monday night, but he made a quick return to the team.

The Jags announced that they have signed Schrader to their active roster on Wednesday. No corresponding move was needed because the Jaguars placed tight end Brenton Strange on injured reserve Tuesday.

Schrader was signed off of the Rams’ practice squad ahead of Week 2. He did not appear in any games during his first stint with the team, but did play for the Rams as a temporary elevation in Week 1.

The Jaguars also announced that they have signed tight end Qadir Ismail. He is the son of former NFL wideout Qadry Ismail and the nephew of former NFL receiver Raghib Ismail.