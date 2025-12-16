Jaguars sign RB DeeJay Dallas

The Jaguars are set to be without Bhayshul Tuten for a bit, so they added another running back to the roster on Tuesday.

They announced that they have signed DeeJay Dallas. Linebacker Jack Kiser went on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Dallas played three games for the Panthers earlier this season. He had one carry for no gain during that stint. He had 121 carries for 517 yards and four touchdowns in 78 games for the Cardinals and Seahawks over the previous five seasons.

The Jaguars also announced that they have opened linebacker Jalen McLeod’s 21-day practice window. The fifth-round pick has spent the entire season on injured reserve.