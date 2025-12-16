 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_steelers_potiental_251216v2.jpg
Where must Steelers improve to make a run?
RoethlisbergerTomlin12-16.jpg
Roethlisberger clarifies comments about Tomlin
nbc_pft_steelers_future_251216.jpg
Can Steelers ‘catch fire’ ahead of playoffs?

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Jaguars sign RB DeeJay Dallas

  
Published December 16, 2025 03:14 PM

The Jaguars are set to be without Bhayshul Tuten for a bit, so they added another running back to the roster on Tuesday.

They announced that they have signed DeeJay Dallas. Linebacker Jack Kiser went on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Dallas played three games for the Panthers earlier this season. He had one carry for no gain during that stint. He had 121 carries for 517 yards and four touchdowns in 78 games for the Cardinals and Seahawks over the previous five seasons.

The Jaguars also announced that they have opened linebacker Jalen McLeod’s 21-day practice window. The fifth-round pick has spent the entire season on injured reserve.