Jaguars sign UFL defensive player of the year Breeland Speaks

Breeland Speaks was a disappointment as a second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2018, and he hasn’t played in an NFL game since his rookie year. But a strong season in the UFL has revived his pro football career.

Speaks signed with the Jaguars today, giving him another chance to make an NFL roster. A defensive end who had 9.5 sacks for the Michigan Panthers, Speaks will now try to make a Jacksonville team that would like to bolster its pass rush.

The Chiefs thought Speaks had the talent to be an excellent pass rusher when they drafted him, but a spotty rookie year was followed by a preseason injury in his second season, and then a substance-abuse suspension. The Chiefs cut him and he briefly spent time with the Raiders, Giants, Cowboys, Bills and 49ers without ever getting on the field.

His solid play with the Michigan Panthers was enough to convince teams to give him a second look, however, and now he’s a Jaguar.

To make room for Speaks on the roster, the Jaguars waived/injured defensive end De’Shaan Dixon.