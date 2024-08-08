 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgersv2_240808.jpg
Jets fans feel ‘anxious’ ahead of Rodgers’ return
nbc_pftpm_week2preseason_240808.jpg
NFL preseason goal: Stay as healthy as possible
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240808.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Did SF screw up or is Aiyuk immature?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars sign UFL defensive player of the year Breeland Speaks

  
Published August 8, 2024 02:14 PM

Breeland Speaks was a disappointment as a second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2018, and he hasn’t played in an NFL game since his rookie year. But a strong season in the UFL has revived his pro football career.

Speaks signed with the Jaguars today, giving him another chance to make an NFL roster. A defensive end who had 9.5 sacks for the Michigan Panthers, Speaks will now try to make a Jacksonville team that would like to bolster its pass rush.

The Chiefs thought Speaks had the talent to be an excellent pass rusher when they drafted him, but a spotty rookie year was followed by a preseason injury in his second season, and then a substance-abuse suspension. The Chiefs cut him and he briefly spent time with the Raiders, Giants, Cowboys, Bills and 49ers without ever getting on the field.

His solid play with the Michigan Panthers was enough to convince teams to give him a second look, however, and now he’s a Jaguar.

To make room for Speaks on the roster, the Jaguars waived/injured defensive end De’Shaan Dixon.