Jaguars sign undrafted WRs Darius Lassiter, Dorian Singer

The Jaguars signed a pair of undrafted rookie wide receivers on Tuesday.

The team announced the additions of Darius Lassiter and Dorian Singer to their offseason roster. They also announced that wide receiver Louis Rees-Zammit has received a roster exemption as an international player, so they are now at the maximum of 91 players.

Lassiter had 45 catches for 703 yards and four touchdowns while at BYU last season. He had 69 catches for 836 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022 and 2023.

Singer played at Arizona and USC before wrapping up his college time at Utah. He had 53 catches for 702 yards and a touchdown in 2024.