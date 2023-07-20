 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
MLB Home Run Leader Props: Ohtani vs Field
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
USC vs Notre Dame in Los Angeles, CA
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Jaden Mickey, sophomore cornerback coming off big and small life lessons
nbc_edge_bte_dhenry_230719.jpg
Betting the NFL: The AFC South

Top Clips

nbc_moto_martinbros_230720.jpg
Martin discusses emotions of being out injured
gibbs_mpx.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery could share Lions’ backfield
nbc_roto_rfsfields_230720.jpg
‘Vibes are high’ around Fields, Bears’ offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels
MLB Home Run Leader Props: Ohtani vs Field
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
USC vs Notre Dame in Los Angeles, CA
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 7 Jaden Mickey, sophomore cornerback coming off big and small life lessons
nbc_edge_bte_dhenry_230719.jpg
Betting the NFL: The AFC South

Top Clips

nbc_moto_martinbros_230720.jpg
Martin discusses emotions of being out injured
gibbs_mpx.jpg
How Gibbs, Montgomery could share Lions’ backfield
nbc_roto_rfsfields_230720.jpg
‘Vibes are high’ around Fields, Bears’ offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out, a first for a male coach in major U.S. men’s pro sports

  
Published July 20, 2023 06:56 PM

Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen revealed publicly he is gay, the first male coach in major U.S. men’s pro sports to come out. Maxen said in a story posted by Cyd Zeigler of Outsports that he wants to live openly with his boyfriend and hopes to inspire others to be their true selves.

“I don’t want to feel like I have to think about it anymore,” Maxen told Outsports. “I don’t want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else. I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react.”

Female assistant coaches in the NFL, most notably former 49ers assistant Katie Sowers, have come out publicly. Curt Miller is an out male coach in the WNBA, per Outsports.

Maxen contacted Outsports after talking to gay NFL player Carl Nassib, who came out in 2021.

“It wasn’t until recently – and with the immense love and support of my family, my friends, colleagues and peers, and the courage and sacrifice from my partner – that I realized I have the right and responsibility to love and be loved, and that maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story,” Maxen told Outsports.

Maxen has dated his boyfriend, Nick, for more than two years.