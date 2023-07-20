Jaguars strength coach Kevin Maxen comes out, a first for a male coach in major U.S. men’s pro sports

Jaguars associate strength coach Kevin Maxen revealed publicly he is gay, the first male coach in major U.S. men’s pro sports to come out. Maxen said in a story posted by Cyd Zeigler of Outsports that he wants to live openly with his boyfriend and hopes to inspire others to be their true selves.

“I don’t want to feel like I have to think about it anymore,” Maxen told Outsports. “I don’t want to feel like I have to lie about who I am seeing, or why I am living with someone else. I want to be vocal in support of people living how they want to live, but I also want to just live and not feel fear about how people will react.”

Female assistant coaches in the NFL, most notably former 49ers assistant Katie Sowers, have come out publicly. Curt Miller is an out male coach in the WNBA, per Outsports.

Maxen contacted Outsports after talking to gay NFL player Carl Nassib, who came out in 2021.

“It wasn’t until recently – and with the immense love and support of my family, my friends, colleagues and peers, and the courage and sacrifice from my partner – that I realized I have the right and responsibility to love and be loved, and that maybe sharing this will hopefully give someone else the strength to accept their own life and take control of their own story,” Maxen told Outsports.

Maxen has dated his boyfriend, Nick, for more than two years.