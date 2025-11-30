Jaguars take 15-3 lead, Trevor Lawrence throws two TD passes and runs for a conversion

Jacksonville is making it look easy today in Tennessee.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has two touchdown passes in the early going, and Lawrence ran for a two-point conversion after the second TD pass, as the Jaguars took a 15-3 lead over the Titans.

Through three offensive drives, Lawrence is 6-for-7 for 122 yards, with two touchdowns. The Titans jumped offside on the Jaguars’ second extra point attempt, and after the ball was moved half the distance to the goal line, the Jaguars sent their offense on the field and Lawrence ran it in for the two-point conversion.

Titans defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons committed a personal foul on the conversion attempt, and the Jaguars again took advantage, purposely kicking off out of bounds from the 50-yard line, which gave the Titans the ball at their own 25-yard line to start the next possession.

It’s been a mistake-filled game for the Titans, and the Jaguars are threatening to turn it into a blowout.