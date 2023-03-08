 Skip navigation
Jaguars to release Shaquill Griffin

  
Published March 8, 2023 06:22 AM
March 7, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how much of a difference-maker Calvin Ridley will be with the Jags this season, after missing the 2022 NFL season due to a gambling suspension.

Last week, a report emerged that the Jaguars were planning to move on from cornerback Shaquill Griffin either by trading or releasing him.

It appears they did not find a trade partner.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday, Jacksonville will release Griffin.

The move will save the Jaguars $13.1 million against the cap with $4 million in dead cap money.

Griffin had one year remaining on his contract.

The cornerback is coming off a back injury that limited him to five games in 2022. In two seasons with Jacksonville, Griffin recorded 11 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

A third-round pick in 2017, Griffin spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks. He appeared in 57 games for Seattle with 53 starts, recording 58 passes defensed and six interceptions.