Jaguars to sign Tashaun Gipson

Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson is headed back to Jacksonville.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jaguars are signing Gipson to their 90-man roster. Gipson played for the Jaguars from 2016-2018 before moving on to stints with the Texans, Bears and 49ers.

Gipson started 39 games for the Niners in the regular season and playoffs the last two years. He had 142 tackles, six interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble during his time with the NFC West club.

Gipson will be able to start practicing and playing preseason games with the Jags right away, but he won’t be on the field for the start of the regular season. He will serve a six-game suspension for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy before he will be able to play in a game.