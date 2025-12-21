 Skip navigation
Jaguars up 7-0 after costly penalty on Broncos

  
Published December 21, 2025 04:47 PM

The crowd noise in Denver has often benefitted the Broncos, but it hurt them in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville committed a false start on a third-and-10, but Broncos safety P.J. Locke did not hear the whistle and hit quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Locke was flagged for unnecessary roughness for hitting Lawrence after the whistle and NFL rules said that only the Denver penalty was assessed on the play.

The Jaguars got new life thanks to the penalty and used it to drive for a 12-yard Lawrence touchdown pass to wide receiver Parker Washington.

Broncos kicker Wil Lutz had a 44-yard field goal go off the upright on the previous possession, so it is 7-0 Jaguars after one quarter of play.