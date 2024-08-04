Jaguars waive Josh Pederson with injury, sign Gary Brightwell and Chris Myarick

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson coached his son in three games last season, but it doesn’t look like that will happen again this year.

The team announced on Saturday that they have waived tight end Josh Pederson with an injury designation. Pederson, who hurt his ankle in practice this week, will revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed and players that go on injured reserve before the cut to 53 players are not eligible to return during the regular season. He could also be released with an injury settlement if he recovers enough to play again.

Jacksonville also announced that they have signed running back Gary Brightwell and tight end Chris Myarick. The two players were teammates with the Giants the last three seasons.

Brightwell had 41 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown in 37 games for the Giants while Myarick had 10 catches for 82 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Lorenzo Lingard was waived to round out the day’s moves.