Jaguars waive Riley Patterson

The Jaguars are down to one kicker on their 90-man roster.

The team announced that they waived Riley Patterson on Monday night. That leaves sixth-round pick Cam Little as the only kicker in Jacksonville.

Patterson played 13 games for the Lions last season before being cut loose and then appeared in two games for the Browns. He was 16-of-18 on field goals and 35-of-37 on extra points.

Patterson also played for the Jags in 2022 and he kicked in seven games for the Lions in 2021.

Little was a sixth-round pick out of Arkansas and is now on path to be the kicker for the Jaguars come Week One.