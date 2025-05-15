 Skip navigation
Jaguars waive TE Patrick Murtagh

  
Published May 15, 2025 09:37 AM

The Jaguars learned their schedule on Wednesday night, but tight end Patrick Murtagh doesn’t need to worry about where the team will be playing come September.

Murtagh was waived off of the team’s roster on Thursday morning. There was no word of a corresponding move.

Murtagh initially joined the Jaguars last April and was waived with an injury designation in August. The Australian native was a track athlete before switching to Australian Rules football and got his first NFL look from the Lions in the 2023 offseason.

Brenton Strange, Johnny Mundt, Hunter Long, Shawn Bowman, John Copenhaver, and Patrick Herbert are the remaining tight ends in Jacksonville.