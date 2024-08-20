Jaguars waive WR Brevin Easton

NFL teams don’t have to pare their rosters down until next week, but the Jaguars have started trimming their wide receiver group.

They announced that they have waived Brevin Easton on Tuesday.

Easton signed with the team after going undrafted out of Albany this year. He had three catches for 38 yards in the team’s first two preseason games and hauled in a 31-yard touchdown from Mac Jones last Saturday.

With Easton off the roster, the Jaguars now have 12 receivers. Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk, Devin Duvernay, and first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. seem like safe bets for the 53-man roster with Parker Washington, Tim Jones, Elijah Cooks, Seth Williams, Joshua Cephus, Denzel Mims, Joesph Scates, and Austin Trammell vying for other roles.