Jaguars will release veteran QB John Wolford

  
Published August 25, 2025 03:59 PM

The various teams who are looking for potential backup quarterbacks have at their disposal a Pro Bowler (Tyler Huntley). They now have an option who has started and won a playoff game.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Jaguars will be releasing veteran quarterback John Wolford.

He has started four career regular-season games. He also started a playoff game in January 2021, notching a 30-20 win over the Seahawks.

Wolford, undrafted in 2018, was a backup with the Buccaneers in 2023. He joined the Jaguars last season.

Various teams are looking to bolster their depth charts. The Jaguars undoubtedly called around in search of something/anything for his one-year, $1.17 million contract.