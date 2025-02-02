 Skip navigation
Jaguars will retain TE coach Richard Angulo

  
Published February 2, 2025 02:09 PM

The Jaguars will be keeping a member of Doug Pederson’s final coaching staff on hand as Liam Coen takes over as their head coach.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will retain tight ends coach Richard Angulo. They have reportedly signed Angulo to a multi-year deal to keep him in Jacksonville.

Rapoport adds that the Lions showed interest in Angulo before he agreed to remain with the Jags.

Angulo joined the Jaguars when Pederson became the head coach in 2022. He spent seven seasons with the Ravens as a tight ends coach and assistant offensive line coach before making the move to the AFC South club.