 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jaguars would consider Daytona International Speedway as temporary home

  
Published June 9, 2023 03:34 PM
oXFj8teFG8pf
June 8, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review the plans for the Jaguars’ new stadium, question where the funding will come from and discuss if there’s a possibility the team moves to London instead.

The Jaguars will need an alternative site for home games, if they strike a deal to dramatically renovate their home stadium in Jacksonville. One possible alternative would be a place known not for football but for fast cars.

Via Don Muret of VenuesNow.com, team president Mark Lamping didn’t rule out playing at Daytona International Speedway .

“It would be an interesting solution, but would also require significant investment in terms of infrastructure,” Lamping said, per the report. “It can accommodate a big crowd. It would be a little wonky, but it’s worth considering. After the renovations, it’s nice.”

It can hold more than 101,000 fans. Lamping said he plans to meet with track officials in the next weeks weeks.

Other alternatives include more traditional football facilities.

“The closest stadiums are in Gainesville and Orlando,” Lamping said.

Two options in Jacksonville -- the city’s minor league baseball stadium or the University of North Florida’s track stadium -- would require a $125 million price tag for making them NFL ready, Lamping said. (That seems low, frankly.)

Lamping nevertheless views it as a good problem to have.

“I hope we have to deal with that issue because that means we would have a stadium deal,” Lamping said.

That’s the first issue, and it will require nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money. If not, well, there’s a stadium that’s ready to go in the place where the Jaguars already play one home game per year.