Jahan Dotson feels "sense of energy and urgency" from Eric Bieniemy

  
Published June 5, 2023 03:00 AM
s8_6_GzNGW4G
June 1, 2023 08:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the Commanders’ offensive potential this season, with Eric Bieniemy calling the shots, Sam Howell at the helm and offensive weapons ready to support him.

The Commanders made a splashy hire this offseason when they snared Eric Bieniemy away from the Chiefs and made him their offensive coordinator.

Bieniemy won two Super Bowls while he was in Kansas City, but he wasn’t able to land a head coaching job and there was chatter that the fact that he didn’t call offensive plays in Kansas City hurt him on that front. Bieniemy will be calling the plays in Washington and wide receiver Jahan Dotson said this weekend that Bieniemy has already put a new stamp on the team.

“He has brought a culture to our team . He’s brought a sense of energy and urgency,” Dotson said, via Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com.

With new ownership coming in and no guarantees that head coach Ron Rivera or anyone else from the coaching staff will be back in 2024, a sense of urgency should be radiating throughout the team as it heads toward the regular season. How that urgency manifests itself on the field will be the leading storyline in Washington this year.