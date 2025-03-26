 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_oddcouples_250326.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL odd couples
nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jahdae Barron calls himself CB1 in the 2025 draft

  
Published March 26, 2025 10:28 AM

University of Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, like most corners, believes he’s the best prospect at his position.

“I almost definitely believe that I am CB1,” Barron said Tuesday after the school’s Pro Day, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m so versatile, I can do a lot. I can go play corner, I can play nickel and I can play safety. So I’m what you need and I can do it for you in the most humblest way.”

Barron isn’t likely to be the first corner taken with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter also in this draft. Michigan’s Will Johnson and Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas also have first-round projections.

Barron is versatile, willing to play either outside corner spot, the slot, deep safety or box safety.

“I’m here to do anything that benefits the team, always, and I know the rest will speak for itself,” Barron said.

Barron led the SEC with five interceptions, which was third in the FBS. He won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best cornerback in the nation, and he earned first-team All-America honors.

He ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, with a 39-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump.

Barron is get even better at the next level.

“I’m always looking forward to improve and that’s the type of player I am,” Barron said.