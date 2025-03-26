Jahdae Barron calls himself CB1 in the 2025 draft

University of Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, like most corners, believes he’s the best prospect at his position.

“I almost definitely believe that I am CB1,” Barron said Tuesday after the school’s Pro Day, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “I’m so versatile, I can do a lot. I can go play corner, I can play nickel and I can play safety. So I’m what you need and I can do it for you in the most humblest way.”

Barron isn’t likely to be the first corner taken with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter also in this draft. Michigan’s Will Johnson and Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas also have first-round projections.

Barron is versatile, willing to play either outside corner spot, the slot, deep safety or box safety.

“I’m here to do anything that benefits the team, always, and I know the rest will speak for itself,” Barron said.

Barron led the SEC with five interceptions, which was third in the FBS. He won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best cornerback in the nation, and he earned first-team All-America honors.

He ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, with a 39-inch vertical and a 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump.

Barron is get even better at the next level.

“I’m always looking forward to improve and that’s the type of player I am,” Barron said.