Jahmyr Gibbs declares himself ready for the season opener

  
Published September 3, 2024 04:20 PM

The Lions expect to have running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta for the season opener against the Rams. Coach Dan Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, that safety Ifeatu Melifonwu is the only player who has an injury concern that could keep him out.

Melifonwu had an Achilles’ injury that sidelined him the final week of training camp.

Both Gibbs and LaPorta returned to practice last week after missing much of training camp with injuries.

Gibbs injured a hamstring while running routes in camp. He told Eric Woodyard of ESPN that he is ready for Week 1, calling himself somewhere between 98 and 100 percent healthy.

I’m good,” Gibbs told Woodyard. “Just had a little tweak.”

Gibbs ran for 945 yards, gained 1,261 yards from scrimmage and scored 11 total touchdowns last season as a rookie.

He told Woodyard he is more confident entering his second season.