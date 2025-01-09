 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Jahmyr Gibbs named NFC offensive player of the month

  
Published January 9, 2025 12:14 PM

The Lions stormed their way into the postseason and one of their key young offensive players was a big reason why.

Now running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been named NFC offensive player of the month for December/January.

Gibbs rushed for 439 yards with six touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 235 yards with three TDs in that span, as Detroit went 4-1 in five games.

Gibbs finished the 2024 season leading the league with 16 rushing touchdowns and 20 total touchdowns, He posted 1,412 rushing yards and had 52 receptions for 517 yards with four TDs.

He and the rest of the Lions will get a break this weekend after securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the conference’s only bye with a win over Minnesota last week.