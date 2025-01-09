Jahmyr Gibbs named NFC offensive player of the month

The Lions stormed their way into the postseason and one of their key young offensive players was a big reason why.

Now running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been named NFC offensive player of the month for December/January.

Gibbs rushed for 439 yards with six touchdowns and caught 24 passes for 235 yards with three TDs in that span, as Detroit went 4-1 in five games.

Gibbs finished the 2024 season leading the league with 16 rushing touchdowns and 20 total touchdowns, He posted 1,412 rushing yards and had 52 receptions for 517 yards with four TDs.

He and the rest of the Lions will get a break this weekend after securing the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the conference’s only bye with a win over Minnesota last week.