Jahmyr Gibbs named the NFC offensive player of the week

The Lions trailed the Giants 10 points going into the fourth quarter last Sunday, but they wound up winning in overtime and running back Jahmyr Gibbs had a heavy hand in their change of fortune.

Gibbs ran for a 49-yard touchdown early with just under 11 minutes left to play in regulation to help the Lions start their comeback and he capped it by busting loose for a 69-yard score on the first play of overtime. Gibbs also caught a touchdown in the first half and finished the day with 264 yards from scrimmage, including a career-high 219 rushing yards.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Gibbs has been named the NFC’s offensive player of the week. It’s the third time Gibbs has taken the award and the second time this season.

Gibbs now has 155 carries for 951 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 48 catches for 379 yards and three scores on the season. He should have plenty of opportunities to add to those totals as the Lions try to make it back to the postseason.