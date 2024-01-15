Jaire Alexander: Dak Prescott’s one of my top QBs, I’ve picked him off multiple times

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander wasn’t a sure bet to play against the Cowboys on Sunday because he hurt his ankle when someone stepped on it during practice last week, but he wound up getting the green light to play and he made a big impact in Green Bay’s win.

Alexander picked off Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott late in the first half and set up an Aaron Jones touchdown that extended the Packers’ lead to 14-0. They would go up 27-0 before the Cowboys were able to get on the board and go on to win 48-32.

Alexander’s season featured other injuries that kept him off the field and he missed another game late in the year after being suspended by the team, but the only feelings he had after Sunday’s win were happy ones that included a reference to earlier success against Prescott.

“It was lit, honestly. There was no better feeling,” Alexander said, via the team’s website. “There’s a few quarterbacks who’ve thrown me multiple picks in my career and Dak is now one of them. So he’s among my top QBs.”

Alexander left the game in the second half after tweaking his ankle, so his status will be something to monitor again this week as the Packers prepare to make another upset bid against the 49ers next Saturday night.