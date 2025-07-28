Jaire Alexander misses practice with knee swelling, Ravens expect him back on Tuesday

Cornerback Jaire Alexander’s final years with the Packers were marked by missing long periods of time due to injury, so it was notable that Alexander wasn’t on the practice field for the Ravens on Monday.

Alexander dealt with a knee injury last season and head coach John Harbaugh said that knee trouble was the reason for the veteran corner’s inactivity on Monday. Harbaugh added that Alexander is not expected to miss any more time.

“He had a little swelling, we kinda wanted to drain his knee today,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll be back tomorrow.”

Alexander signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Ravens after being released by the Packers this offseason. That deal could turn out to be a bargain for Baltimore, but Alexander will have to be able to stay on the field for that to happen.