Jaire Alexander out of practice, Packers hope for Thursday return

The Packers practiced without cornerback Jaire Alexander on Wednesday.

Alexander hurt his ankle in practice last week and tweaked it in the win over the Cowboys. Alexander was estimated to be a limited participant on Tuesday, but head coach Matt LaFleur said he did not take participate when the Packers actually got out on the field for the first time this week.

“He’s doing better. He’s getting treatment and we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

LaFleur said that running back AJ Dillon (thumb, neck) was also out of practice on Wednesday. He was also listed as out of practice on Tuesday.