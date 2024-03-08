Jake Bailey agrees to two-year deal with Dolphins

The Dolphins are keeping their punter.

According to multiple reports, Miami has agreed to a two-year deal with Jake Bailey. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Bailey spent his first season with the Dolphins last year, averaging 45.7 yards with a 40.7-yard net average on 53 punts. He had 20 of his puns downed inside the 20-yard line with just three touchbacks.

The Patriots selected Bailey in the fifth round of the 2019 draft and he played his first four seasons with New England. In 75 career games, Bailey has a 45.9-yard career average with a 40.9-yard net average. He’s landed 44.4 percent of his punts inside the 20.