Jake Browning is 30th in the NFL in passes thrown, but first in interceptions

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning has only played half of this NFL season. But he has already thrown more interceptions than any other quarterback.

Browning, who didn’t play at all in Week One and entered the Week Two game after Joe Burrow was injured, has five interceptions this season. No one else in the NFL has more than four this season.

Browning has reached the five-interception mark after throwing just 59 passes. He ranks 30th in the NFL in pass attempts, but none of the quarterbacks who have thrown more passes than him has thrown as many interceptions. Browning has thrown interceptions on an NFL-high 8.5 percent of his passes.

Sunday’s loss to the Vikings was an ugly day for Browning, and a departure from the last time he started for an injured Burrow, in 2023. That year, one of the reasons the Bengals stayed competitive without Burrow, going 4-3 in the games Browning started, was that he threw just seven interceptions in 243 attempts.

If the Bengals are to keep their season from collapsing without Burrow, they need Browning to look more like the quarterback we saw in 2023, and less like the quarterback we’ve seen in a game and a half of 2025.