 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

henry.jpg
Henry has tallied three fumbles in three games
nbc_pft_terrybradshawV2_250923.jpg
Bradshaw calls out PIT for not being a ‘contender’
campbelllamar__939074.jpg
How Lions contained Jackson in Week 3

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jake Browning is 30th in the NFL in passes thrown, but first in interceptions

  
Published September 23, 2025 03:03 PM

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning has only played half of this NFL season. But he has already thrown more interceptions than any other quarterback.

Browning, who didn’t play at all in Week One and entered the Week Two game after Joe Burrow was injured, has five interceptions this season. No one else in the NFL has more than four this season.

Browning has reached the five-interception mark after throwing just 59 passes. He ranks 30th in the NFL in pass attempts, but none of the quarterbacks who have thrown more passes than him has thrown as many interceptions. Browning has thrown interceptions on an NFL-high 8.5 percent of his passes.

Sunday’s loss to the Vikings was an ugly day for Browning, and a departure from the last time he started for an injured Burrow, in 2023. That year, one of the reasons the Bengals stayed competitive without Burrow, going 4-3 in the games Browning started, was that he threw just seven interceptions in 243 attempts.

If the Bengals are to keep their season from collapsing without Burrow, they need Browning to look more like the quarterback we saw in 2023, and less like the quarterback we’ve seen in a game and a half of 2025.