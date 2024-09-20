 Skip navigation
Jake Ferguson, CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs good to go for Cowboys

  
Published September 20, 2024 04:00 PM

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson will return to action this week.

Ferguson, who missed the Week 2 loss to the Saints with an injury to his medial collateral ligament, had a full practice Friday after limited practices Wednesday and Thursday. He does not have an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot) also are good to go after full participation in Friday’s walkthrough. They both missed Wednesday’s session and were limited Thursday.

Wide receiver Jalen Brooks, who was added to the report Thursday with an ankle injury, defensive tackle Mazi Smith (back) and tight end John Stephens (hamstring) are questionable. All three got in limited work Friday.

Stephens missed the Week 2 game against the Saints.