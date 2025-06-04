Jake Haener dismisses notion Saints need to add a veteran QB

As offseason programs get closer to winding down, the Saints have three young quarterbacks competing to start — none of whom have won an NFL game as a starter.

Doesn’t that mean they could use a veteran presence in the room?

Not according to one of the players in the three-way competition, Jake Haener.

With former QBs Kellen Moore, Doug Nussmeier, Scott Tolzien, and Scott Linehan all on the New Orleans staff, Haener doesn’t think the Saints’ current signal-callers are missing anything.

“I mean, what are you going to get from that?” Haener said of adding a veteran QB, via Matthew Paras of NOLA.com. “Those guys [on staff] are veterans, man. They’ve done it. They’ve been through it. … You’ve got everything you need in terms of what to look for, what to ask, what to see. They’ve seen it all. They’ve been around it.

“If there’s anything we’re missing, that we don’t have all the answers to the test — we’re still young, we have a lot to learn — they’re great resources to have.”

Haener also noted another advantage of having multiple coaches on staff who played the position, allowing them to see things differently for Haener, Spencer Rattler, and rookie Tyler Shough.

“It allows you to see different perspectives,” Haener said. “The coaches understand that, ‘Hey, every quarterback is different.’ And my footwork at times may be different from Spencer’s and Tyler’s. And we’re going to build this thing up to the point where, ‘Hey, you do whatever’s comfortable if you’re throwing the ball on time and on rhythm.’”

Haener, who is recovering from an oblique strain, appeared in eight games with one start last season, completing 18-of-39 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Rattler appeared in seven games with six starts, completing 57 percent of his throws for 1,317 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions as a rookie last season.