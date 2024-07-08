Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler will battle throughout Saints’ camp to back up Derek Carr

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

Jacksonnews.jpg
Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

Jacksonnews.jpg
Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jake Haener, Spencer Rattler will battle throughout Saints’ camp to back up Derek Carr

  
Published July 8, 2024 12:17 PM

The Saints selected quarterbacks in each of the last two NFL drafts, taking Jake Haener in the fourth round in 2023 and Spencer Rattler in the fifth round in 2024. Those two will compete in training camp this year.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said Haener and Rattler will be given plenty of opportunities to prove they deserve to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Derek Carr, and that the final decision likely won’t come until the start of the regular season.

“That thing is going to battle out all throughout training camp,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.

Allen said he doesn’t want his young quarterbacks to be afraid to take chances, but he knows they’ll quickly learn that you can get away with mistakes in college that you can’t get away with in the NFL.

“Part of it, out here during this time, and even during training camp, is figuring out what you can do and what you can’t do,” Allen said during OTAs, “And if I never really take a chance, then I never really know what you can or can’t do in our league. And I think you find out here that the windows close a little faster than they do in college.”

Nathan Peterman is also on the Saints’ roster, but he appears to be a long shot to earn the No. 2 job. The Saints want their two young quarterbacks to battle it out, and hope that one of them proves he’s ready if called upon.