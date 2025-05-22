 Skip navigation
Jake Haener suffers oblique strain, likely out until training camp

  
Published May 22, 2025 09:17 AM

There has been a development in New Orleans’ quarterback competition.

Jake Haener is likely to be sidelined for the rest of the offseason program by an oblique strain, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Part of the three-way competition that also includes Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough, Haener suffered the injury after Wednesday’s OTA practice while throwing extra passes. An MRI revealed that Haener had a strain but did not suffer a tear, which means he does not need surgery.

He is expected to miss a couple of weeks, but should be ready for the start of training camp.

A fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, Haener appeared in eight games with one start last season. He completed 18-of-39 passes for 226 yards with a touchdown and an interception.